The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA), as the name suggests, is supposed to regulate agricultural chemicals and vet medicines in Australia. Instead, it’s been a hotbed of regulatory failure, incompetence, industry capture and extensive allegations of staff misconduct. And its failures are down to one man: Barnaby Joyce.

After allegations of serious misconduct — including a senior staff member urinating on colleagues — were aired last year, Agriculture Minister Murray Watt demanded the APVMA conduct an independent review of what was going on inside the organisation. The damning review was released on Friday.

Among the findings: