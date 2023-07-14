In recent years, public bathrooms have become highly politically charged spaces. Not least in NSW Parliament, where MPs on their winter break are feuding over access to a lavatory in a controversy that’s been dubbed “toiletgate”.

As a chain of emails obtained by Crikey makes clear, some MPs are very concerned, but others say the entire saga is a Nationals beat-up aimed at hassling a senior party member seen by some as a turncoat for accepting a plum job offer from Labor Premier Chris Minns.

The Nat in question, upper house president Ben Franklin, says he had to revoke access to the toilets because of “some concerning interactions” that made one of his staff members uncomfortable.