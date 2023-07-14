Deputy Reserve Bank governor Michele Bullock will become governor of the RBA from September 18, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced this morning, making her the first female governor of Australia’s central bank. Her appointment will bring to an end Philip Lowe’s seven-year stint in the role, which has encompassed the most tumultuous economic period for Australia in recent decades.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers refused to be drawn by the media on the reasons for Lowe not being reappointed, beyond saying he believed Bullock was the best person to lead the RBA into the future — reflecting the need to implement the recommendations of the government’s Reserve Bank review released earlier this year.