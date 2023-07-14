“We’ll support the government when they make the announcement, but not if it’s somebody who is tainted, or can be seen to be tainted — even if it’s somebody of a very high calibre and character — and whether it’s been somebody that’s worked closely with the Liberal or Labor government before,” Opposition Leader Peter Dutton told 2GB radio on Thursday morning regarding today’s announcement of the new Reserve Bank governor, Michele Bullock.

“We don’t want somebody there who’s been involved in the political process at a senior level, and I think that’s a very important point to make, and we’ve made that clear to the government as well.”

We’ve said it before, and we’ll keep saying it as long as the Coalition returns to this line: it’s a very stupid thing for a senior figure in the Abbott/Turnbull/Morrison governments to say. Over the course of that near-decade of Coalition rule, a candidate having “been involved in the political process at a senior level” was less “tainted CV” than “preferred quality”. Let’s list some highlights, shall we?