Given the recent internal dissent within Labor branches over the AUKUS security pact, it’s a sure bet that it will be a controversial issue at next month’s ALP national conference. It is also unsurprising that the Albanese government would justify the deal in terms of the “national interest”. Quoting recent analysis, Labor tells us the submarines can “deter actions against Australia’s interests”, and their acquisition is therefore in Australia’s.

The deployment of this rhetoric seems logical. After all, as former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger once said, in the context of the Cuban missile crisis, “When you’re asking Americans to die, you have to be able to explain it in terms of the national interest”. Similarly, if the Australian government wants to commit up to $368 billion of taxpayers’ money to a defence initiative, it must justify it to the Australian people.