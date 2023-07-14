In Victorian courtrooms, solicitors sit across the bar table from the barristers, their backs to the judge and facing the body of the court (in New South Wales, we sit behind the barristers). It means that you can see your clients, and they can see you.

Last week, I was sitting in the Federal Court in Melbourne, watching my client Moz’s face register the serial blows the judge was delivering him. Agony is hard to watch.

Moz — Mostafa Azimitabar — had taken the federal government to court, supported by Amnesty International and my firm, challenging the legality of the system of hotel detention, the so-called APODs (alternative places of detention) that the government maintains around the country as an alternative to the few properly established immigration detention centres.