Veteran BBC presenter Huw Edwards is in hospital receiving care for what his wife says are “serious mental health issues”. It follows a week of reports from UK tabloid The Sun, which collected a series of accusations regarding the then-unnamed presenter’s alleged interactions with various young people — most serious was the allegation Edwards paid for sexual images from a 17-year-old, something which, if true, would attract criminal charges and potential jail time.

The young person in question has dismissed the story, which relied on anonymous quotes from their parents, as “rubbish”. The police have so far found no evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. There may be more to come — other journalists are reportedly looking into Edwards — but The Sun has announced it has no current plans to publish further allegations.

Crikey looks at the saga, and where it fits in the decades of enmity between Murdoch’s UK papers and the BBC.