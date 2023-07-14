Religion has long been a contentious problem for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), offering alternative worldviews to the party’s Marxist-Leninist ideology and remaining a key source of resistance to authoritarian rule.

In 2018, Pope Francis and Beijing inked a controversial two-year deal that gave the Holy See oversight of the appointment of Roman Catholic bishops in China. However, Beijing violated the agreement last year by self-appointing a bishop, a move decried by the Vatican but which has not yet fully dented the agreement.

To further complicate matters, at the weekend Pope Francis fast-tracked the relatively new bishop of Hong Kong, Stephen Chow, promoting him to the College of Cardinals. Chow, 63, was plucked from relative obscurity for promotion by the pope in 2021, two years after the death of his predecessor, Bishop Michael Leung. He is now the only voting-age cardinal (the cut-off age is 80) in Hong Kong, which also has two retired cardinals, also known as bishops emeritus: John Tong, 83, and Joseph Zen, 91.