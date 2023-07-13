As the war in Ukraine grinds on, it looks like the Washington-focused foreign policy establishment — aka the Blob — is pivoting from its once-confident belief that the world is best understood through the prism of self-interested great powers.

Now, a flagship essay in Foreign Affairs magazine has ripped the heart out, declaring: “There’s no such thing as a great power.”

Sure, it’s just one essay, but it’s where it’s published that matters: in the house journal for the US foreign affairs establishment. And when the Blob shifts, Australia’s security commentariat is rarely far behind.