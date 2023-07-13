Whenever I see Tanya Plibersek interviewed or profiled, I think, “Does she believe she’s one of the goodies?” Yes, asking whether the environment minister sees herself as a “goodie” is innately stupid, but I am an innately stupid person, shaped by a lifetime of innately stupid politicians and politics.

The media, Labor and its supporters have long framed Plibersek as “the good cop” in a party framed similarly. Since Kevin ‘07, modern Labor’s point of pride hasn’t been its policy achievements, but rather its ability to differentiate itself from the Coalition and its fringe associates (like the Nationals) — a differentiation it leaned heavily upon while in opposition.