After a brief flirtation with acknowledging that businesses lifting prices above inflation is adding to inflationary pressure — purely accidentally of course, nothing to do with profits — Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has retreated back into full-scale denialism about the central role of profit-gouging in inflation.

In a speech yesterday that drew extensive coverage for Lowe’s announced changes to the RBA board meeting schedule, he also touched on the bank’s thinking about inflation and the likelihood of further rate rises. What is worrying them? “There are ongoing pricing pressures from several factors, including: the high level of capacity utilisation; strong growth in unit labour costs (mainly because of weak productivity growth); a big pick-up in rents; and higher prices for electricity.”