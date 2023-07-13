Nine remains confident the Vice brand lives on in “rude health” in Australia and New Zealand, even as the US digital media company struggles to pay its bills and outstanding severance packages owed to recently laid-off staff.

Nine, which secured the licence for Vice and sister site Refinery29 in Australia through its youth publisher Pedestrian Group in 2021, on Wednesday ruled out any changes to its agreement with the US publisher as a result of Vice Media’s financial struggles.

Pedestrian Group, through a Nine spokesperson, wouldn’t be drawn on whether the company had made contact with Fortress Investment Group, the prevailing Vice Media bidder and lender set to acquire the former media darling out of bankruptcy since it beat out competing bidders with an offer of just US$350 million last month. In 2017, Vice secured a valuation of US$5.7 billion.