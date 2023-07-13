As we learn more about the havoc created by the now-collapsed Sydney development company Toplace, the reaction of the NSW government looks increasingly inadequate. In particular, that of Premier Chris Minns seems decidedly underwhelming.

In response to the placing of Toplace into administration, Minns’ response yesterday was a tepid urging of fugitive owner Jean Nassif to “make himself available to investigators in NSW so that we can find out exactly what he’s done in this state and what his potential liabilities are”. Minns urged the victims of Toplace’s collapse — creditors, buyers who’ve paid deposits, and owners of unliveable apartments — to register with the administrators. “We need to allow those administrators to undertake their work.”

Not exactly thrusting, dynamic and leader-like.