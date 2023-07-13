Unionised staff at the Australian Associated Press (AAP) are pushing management for a new three-year pay deal and improved rostering as union representatives prepare to head into early negotiations next week, Crikey understands.

The three-year deal put to management would see staff get annual pay rises of 6% until July 2026, and extend coverage of the company’s enterprise agreement to cover assistant and specialist roles in the newsroom.

AAP management has stood firm on limiting the agreement to one year, and has yet to counter with a revised offer on pay, Crikey understands. Union members remain hopeful, however, that there could be movement in the coming weeks, given the parties have only sat down for negotiations once.