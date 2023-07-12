Sydney property developer Toplace, owned by Jean Nassif — currently on the run from an arrest warrant in NSW — is the dodgy developer from casting, the epitome of what many Australians think property development companies are.

It has constructed a number of substandard buildings that have left owners in limbo, unable to sell and worried they might collapse or never be finished. Its principals are alleged to have carried out a major fraud. A Liberal MP has alleged Nassif paid figures in his party to remove Liberal councillors in the Hills Shire Council and replace them with councillors who would approve Toplace projects. The firm has both Labor and Liberal connections.

Yesterday it was placed into administration, stranding many creditors and victims of its poor building standards.