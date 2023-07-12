Rightward grift Senator Pauline Hanson will never let an opportunity to raise funds pass her by — whether it’s hand-knitted jumpers to pay for her court costs, posters of her cleaning the Australian flag (hella symbolic), or just so she can keep preventing the apparently imminent renaming of milk. Her love of merch extends to freebies, like sending a stack of stubby holders to the largely Muslim population of a housing tower, who she’d previously called “alcoholics”.

But when it comes to transparent grift, it’s hard to go past selling blank books for the reduced price of $15. The One Nation website is selling Reasons to Vote for Albanese’s Voice by Pauline Hanson, a book that is — spoiler warning — completely blank, proof that Hanson’s jokes are better when she’s paying someone else to write them.

The blurb states: “Just like Albanese’s race-based Voice for Canberra, this book contains no details and every page is blank”, before noting “Anthony Albanese’s proposed race-based Voice to Parliament is not only divisive but also poses significant risks. Unless Australians vote against it, the consequences will be permanent”.