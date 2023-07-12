After years of justified opprobrium, suddenly powerful people are lavishing kindness on two of the worst perpetrators in Australia’s rotten, corrupt gambling industry.

In NSW, the new Labor government is looking at reducing the tax levied on the disgraced Star casino by then-treasurer Matt Kean under the former Liberal government. And in Melbourne the financial intelligence agency AUSTRAC is trying to convince the Federal Court to allow it to go easy on Crown casino.

Both are interesting, especially to those who wonder how, even after everything we’ve learnt about the sordid behaviour of Star and Crown, anyone could possibly think giving these companies a break is a good idea.