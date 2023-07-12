It was a feel-good story most of the media immediately fell for: Australian greyhounds would be sent to the US as therapy dogs for retired police officers under a deal between Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) and a US police union.

“Retired Australian greyhounds to call USA home and serve as companion animals,” reported the Herald Sun. The ABC ran an uncritical interview with Greyhound Racing NSW CEO Rob Macauley. “Australian ex-racing dogs to get new lives as therapy pets for US cops,” said Nine. The industry press was delighted. Even News Corp’s children’s news publication reported it, with a glossary to help kids understand words such as “traumatised”.