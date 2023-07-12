Don’t expect another Aston-like upset when the federal seat of Fadden votes in Saturday’s byelection, political insiders say.

Queenslander Stuart Robert, tainted by his role in robodebt and other scandals, stepped down from Parliament and sparked the poll, which his Liberal National Party expects to win. Labor expects that outcome too, despite its history-making success in wresting the Victorian seat of Aston from the Liberals earlier this year.