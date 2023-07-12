Signage at ASIO headquarters
The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) concedes it has managed to expose the names and email addresses of dozens of rejected intelligence job applicants in an embarrassing internal stuff-up.

On Tuesday it admitted it had sent a group email with recipients accidentally placed in the open CC (carbon copy) addressee field rather than the shielded BCC (blind carbon copy) field — even though the spy agency requires jobseekers to keep their applications strictly secret.

The fat-fingered fumble has sent recruiters and senior staff into a flurry of activity to fix the data breach, contacting erroneous recipients to apologise and tell them to delete the rogue email — if you are not meant to tell your mates or parents you’ve applied for a job with ASIO, you definitely are not meant to forward them the email with all the other people who never got an offer that they accidentally sent you, LOL.  \_(ツ)_/