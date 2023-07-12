The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) concedes it has managed to expose the names and email addresses of dozens of rejected intelligence job applicants in an embarrassing internal stuff-up.

On Tuesday it admitted it had sent a group email with recipients accidentally placed in the open CC (carbon copy) addressee field rather than the shielded BCC (blind carbon copy) field — even though the spy agency requires jobseekers to keep their applications strictly secret.

The fat-fingered fumble has sent recruiters and senior staff into a flurry of activity to fix the data breach, contacting erroneous recipients to apologise and tell them to delete the rogue email — if you are not meant to tell your mates or parents you’ve applied for a job with ASIO, you definitely are not meant to forward them the email with all the other people who never got an offer that they accidentally sent you, LOL. \_(ツ)_/