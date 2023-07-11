The coup de grâce to the Morrison era came in the form of two seminal documents: the devastating, uncompromising robodebt report from royal commissioner Catherine Holmes, and Scott Morrison’s stereotypically deluded response. Lest we ever forget the serial mendacious cruelty that marked the governments in which he was a leading player, these twin pillars will stand as a reminder.

But where to from here? The Albanese government that established the royal commission has promised its final report will not just gather dust. Government Services Minister Bill Shorten declared his priorities are to first get past his anger and then do what’s needed to ensure a travesty like robodebt never happens again.

The hard long-term work, it is true, will be the responsibility of government. Holmes was adamant that the political culture of punching down on welfare recipients — not exclusively the Coalition’s fault — has to stop. Her findings also pointed to the deep systemic failures that permeate Australia’s public service, after decades of being gutted, corporatised and compromised.