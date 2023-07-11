The robodebt royal commission report has shown for the first time how two Coalition government scandals intersected to create an unrelenting attack on the welfare of Australia’s most vulnerable.

In so doing, it has revealed the true impact of the Coalition’s all-out assault on the independence of the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT), and its allied moves to nullify the work of a once-powerful independent body that had oversight of the tribunal. The actions destroyed the mechanisms of accountability for government decisions, even as the government enforced an unjust regime of accountability on welfare recipients.

Buried deep in the 1000 pages of the robodebt report delivered by royal commissioner Catherine Holmes last week, we learn the story of how the AAT was rendered impotent as an effective guard on the rights of social welfare recipients. This was due in part to actions tracking back to former prime minister Tony Abbott.