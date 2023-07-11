In a desperate effort to rehabilitate itself after the tax leak scandal, PwC has resorted to a shocking tactic — telling the truth.

Not about who within the firm was also involved in sharing confidential information about multinational taxation, or the rotten culture that enabled it and the ensuing cover-up, but about political donations, which PwC has now abandoned.

“Although we have always taken the utmost care to ensure our political donations do not create any real or perceived conflicts of interest,” acting CEO Kristin Stubbins is reported to have told PwC partners yesterday, “we recognise that doing away with political donations is the best way of ensuring the highest standards of governance.”