If you thought of all the reasons Craig Kelly might have found himself in court, the font size of the electoral authorisation on his election signs would be likely quite far down the list. But that’s what has brought the former (and likely never) self-proclaimed “next prime minister” and national United Australia Party (UAP) director to the Federal Court this week.

On Monday, Kelly faced court over legal action brought by the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC). The AEC’s barristers alleged that the first run of Kelly’s corflutes, posters and sandwich boards for the 2022 federal election (which had UAP’s distinctive yellow-and-black branding and prominently featured Kelly’s bust) had authorisation text that was so small it did not meet the requirements of being “reasonably prominent”.

They also claim the signs continued to be in circulation even after the AEC instructed Kelly to remove them, and featured an incorrect authorisation (which gave his address as Parliament House).