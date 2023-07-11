The ABC will take a “forensic” look at how weekday television spots can be better used going into next year, after a string of shows underperformed in prime-time slots and risked losing audiences.

The notice was given in an email sent to staff from content division head Chris Oliver-Taylor on Monday, seen by Crikey, highlighting the broadcaster’s “hits and misses” last week on the heels of the largest organisational shake-up seen at the broadcaster in more than five years.

Oliver-Taylor, a former Netflix executive brought in as part of the ABC’s restructure, raised questions over six shows in his note to staff. One of them was New Leash on Life, a six-part dog rescue series starring comedian Joel Creasey, which performed “a little under where we wanted”, he said, given its prime-time 8pm slot. “Really enjoyed the show though.”