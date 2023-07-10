Those hostile to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament — such as Warren Mundine, Peter Dutton and extreme-right activist group Advance — insist that it is “elites” who are pushing the Voice. But it doesn’t take much checking to see that it’s the No campaign with the strongest claim to the title of elite — financial and political.

Take its financial backers. Despite claims by Advance (formerly known as Advance Australia) that it has “tens of thousands of grassroots donations”, it’s bankrolled by some of Australia’s richest people. Billionaire Sam Kennard is a backer of Advance, as part of a dozen super-wealthy donors who have poured money into it. Among the contributions was more than $100,000 from the Garnaut family, associated with major property and financial management companies — including Garnaut Private Wealth, which says it “exclusively advise[s] high net worth, sophisticated and professional families, businesses and charities”.

Exclusive, sophisticated, high net worth — but not elite, of course.