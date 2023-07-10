This past week saw a flash of lightning in the gloom of dying big social media platforms. That flash lit up Meta, of all companies, which has offered to rescue our love of micro-blogging commentary with its new social media platform, Threads — the super-ego of Instagram’s gentility as a balm for the pure id of rage that Elon Musk’s Twitter has become.

But beware geeks bearing gifts. When you take off the rose-coloured glasses, it looks like Threads is just another monopoly play by the most under pressure of the tech giants. Worse, it recognises there’s no room for growth in social media. All that’s left is the cage match, platform v platform: two walk in, one walks out.