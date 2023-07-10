The question that always arises in the aftermath of something like the robodebt royal commission report, laying bare as it did government cruelty and mismanagement with widespread and tragic consequences, is: will anyone face the consequences for what they’ve done?

The report singled out, for example, former prime minister (and former social services minister) Scott Morrison, saying as minister he “allowed cabinet to be misled” over the legality of the scheme, and as a witness he misled the commission.