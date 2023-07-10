Michel Foucault’s Discipline and Punish, a book drummed into a generation of sociology students, begins with a long description of a public execution in Paris in 1757. Such public celebrations of torture were fading, he thought, replaced by the cold, clipped hand of bureaucracy. Instead of public executions, the 19th century saw governments create prison systems with standardised cells and sentencing guidelines, professionalised prison wardens and schemes to “correct” the incarcerated.

But while we no longer see the condemned broken on wheels in the town square, Foucault warned that a subtler violence remained. State bureaucracies became more powerful. Systems of administrative justice were no less damaging to those in their grasp, even if they no longer left physical marks on felons’ bodies. “As a result,” Foucault wrote, “justice no longer takes public responsibility for the violence that is bound up with its practice.”

I was reminded of Foucault’s warnings about the unaccountable power of government bureaucracies when reading Catherine Holmes’ eloquent final report of the robodebt royal commission. Long but gripping, written in crisp and mordant prose, the report lays out the gory details of one of the worst episodes in the history of Australian public administration.