Sky News Australia will launch a new podcast hosted by Peta Credlin and her old boss, former prime minister Tony Abbott, as part of an effort from the duo to help conservative politics “fight back” in Australia.

The podcast forms part of Sky News Australia’s expanded audio effort launched in recent months, and is likely to be the network’s debut program tailor-made for the medium, joining a slate of podcasts that offer audiences repurposed audio tracks from the network’s 24-hour news channel.

In a joint interview with The Australian published late Sunday, Abbott said he aims to use the podcast to “fight back” against claims conservatism is withering away in Australia. Credlin took the same line, referring to Abbott numerous times as “the boss”.