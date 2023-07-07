The robodebt royal commission has suggested individuals be referred for prosecution, alongside dozens of recommendations for the public service and federal government to clean up its act.
“I am confident that the commission has served the purpose of bringing into the open an extraordinary saga, illustrating a myriad of ways that things can go wrong through venality, incompetence and cowardice,” commissioner Catherine Holmes wrote in the report released Friday.
