As Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is discovering with the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, constitutional reform can be very difficult.

The conservative position is usually never to change a foundational governing document unless the proposal is uncontroversial and endorsed by all key stakeholders.

ASX-listed companies have discovered this the hard way over the past two years. When COVID struck, public companies got used to holding entirely virtual annual general meetings, after temporary relief was provided by ASIC in 2020 and 2021.