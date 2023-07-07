The rise of the populist figure in global politics is reshaping how countries committed to human rights and democracy approach international relations. It’s forcing countries like Australia to ask: how do you solve a problem like Narendra (Modi, that is)?

As Rodgers and Hammerstein might have put it: There’s many a thing you know you’d like to tell him / Many a thing he ought to understand / But how do you make him stay / And listen to all you say?

This year, it’s been a significant challenge for both Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden during their bilateral meet-ups with the Indian prime minister for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).