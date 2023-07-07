A composite featuring Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: AAP/Private Media)
The rise of the populist figure in global politics is reshaping how countries committed to human rights and democracy approach international relations. It’s forcing countries like Australia to ask: how do you solve a problem like Narendra (Modi, that is)?

As Rodgers and Hammerstein might have put it: There’s many a thing you know you’d like to tell himMany a thing he ought to understand / But how do you make him stay / And listen to all you say?

This year, it’s been a significant challenge for both Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and US President Joe Biden during their bilateral meet-ups with the Indian prime minister for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).