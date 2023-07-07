The handful of tweets, all dated and neatly set out in one paragraph in the 87-page judgment, read like a chilling indictment of the nation.

The first warns of the lack of open air: “There’s not any outdoor space for breathing … We have been locked up in hotels … No trees, no breath”. This same disquiet manifests again two weeks later: “There’s no outdoor space for breathing here”, the tweet says. “We need help please…”

Over the months that follow, the author’s bourgeoning mental anguish folds into physical collapse: “They have taken the sky away from us”, one tweet says. “our bodies are getting weaker day by day”, says another. “[We] are deprived of sunlight.”