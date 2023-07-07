Future Women, the lifestyle website and women’s employment services program co-owned by Nine Entertainment, remains confident about its success, even as it awaits independent assessment some five years after launch.

The company, which has scored more than $17 million in state and federal government funding commitments over the past 12 months, has yet to receive feedback from an independent evaluator on the effectiveness of its programs, as it comes close to outpacing direct spending on a handful of women’s programs outlined in the government’s past two federal budgets.