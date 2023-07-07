There’s a real “no winners” vibe to both the announcement Donald Trump Jr is postponing his Australian tour and its aftermath. Opposition home affairs spokesman James Paterson is probably glad he reached his quota of calling something, anything, “woke” for the day in criticising Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil’s tweets that called Trump Jr a “sore loser” and a “big baby” who “isn’t very popular”. O’Neil had also said that his father, former president Donald Trump, had “lost an election fair and square”.

But content hounds will be disappointed to miss out on the spectacle of a sniffling, sweat-drenched Trump Jr owning the left by talking about his father’s genitals. And it’s certainly not a good day for O’Neil, who was forced to delete the tweets (reportedly under orders from the PM’s office), having publicly mocked the son of a famously chaotic and thin-skinned political figure, and made international headlines doing so, less than 18 months out from an election that might once again make him the president of our most powerful ally.