It’s not easy to overstate how grossly unsuited Scott Morrison was for office. Never before has the nation been led by a moral degenerate so hopelessly mendacious, so unserious, so full of righteous incompetence, and so brazen in his sly contempt for political norms and the pleasure he derived in debasing them.

“I am the custodian of the ministerial standards,” said he of five secret ministries during the Christian Porter blind trust scandal. “I take them very seriously … All of my ministers seek to uphold those standards at all times.”

Yet if recent days have proved anything, it’s that we’ve underestimated how deeply his slippery and scandal-prone politics have infected and emptied basic democratic conventions of much of their content across the nation.