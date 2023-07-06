On Friday, the robodebt royal commission will hand down its findings. What is expected is a scathing report chronicling the failure of the executive arm of the Australian government to fulfil its most basic responsibilities to its citizens. Robodebt ranks among the worst mistakes of the Commonwealth public service since Federation in 1901. Its lessons are profound and numerous, extending to failures of bureaucratic culture, transparency and reporting, and basic accountability in leadership.

Centrally, the malign act of robodebt was one of automated persecution, authorised at scale — a judgment handed down upon the vulnerable by a literal engine of the state, without direct recourse or right of reply. A radical violation of every principle of procedural justice, it demonstrated to the Australian people a profound disrespect and devaluing of human life and a disregard for the primary obligation of a duty of care.

Yet while these violations are without doubt all fundamental indictments, they are only the surface of a much deeper failure. At robodebt’s heart is a total misalignment between state administration and the basic values of the democratic project, made possible by human misjudgment of the risk that technology advancements pose to our systems of governance.