PwC’s leaking of confidential tax information and its attempts to cover up its misconduct continue to prove costly for the firm. Yesterday UniSuper announced it would not be engaging PwC for new work, meaning five of the biggest super funds in the country are now boycotting it.

The amputation of PwC’s government consulting arm was also completed this week, with “Scyne Advisory” setting up shop under the auspices of private equity turnaround specialist Allegro. One wonders if, in bidding for new government work, Scyne will apprise potential customers of what else Allegro has on its books — Gull Petroleum, Slater and Gordon, freight company Team Global Express and childcare provider Camp Australia, to name a few, which will create potential conflicts of interest in relation to any work on energy policy, infrastructure, legal services and childcare policy.

Then again, conflict of interest wasn’t a problem when the firm was in PwC and advising on policies such as data retention compensation, when it was working with telcos and ISPs, so presumably it won’t be a problem now.