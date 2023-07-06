It seems Australia’s for-profit childcare providers — who provide around 70% of childcare centre places, and 70% of all childcare in major cities — didn’t get the Reserve Bank’s memo that profits aren’t driving inflation. That is, at least according to the leftwing firebrands at the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The ACCC’s interim report on the childcare sector contains some interesting data on the costs facing the families and carers of the 1.275 million under-five Australians in childcare. It shows that for-profit childcare providers charge more than non-profit providers across all types of care: childcare centres, family day care and outside-school-hours care. It also shows that for-profit childcare centres have increased fees by 20% since 2018 — outstripping both the wage price index (10%) and the consumer price index (15%).

Why might that be the case? “For-profit providers may also seek to maintain profitability and consider the profit level when setting fees,” the ACCC suggests.