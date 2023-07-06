It didn’t take long for the federal government’s proposed misinformation and disinformation laws to fall victim to the very problem that they seek to solve.

When Communications Minister Michelle Rowland released the draft legislation that she says will “empower the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to hold digital platforms to account”, it prompted some extreme reactions.

The Daily Mail wrote that “Aussies who share ‘misinformation’ could face massive fines”. Liberal Democratic NSW MLC John Ruddick claimed the laws would “ban misinformation”. United Australia Party Senator Ralph Babet said the bill makes the government “the arbiters of truth”.