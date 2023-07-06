Insiders host David Speers will move into an “expanded” role within the ABC’s news division as national political lead, just weeks after the broadcaster controversially turfed political editor Andrew Probyn as part of a major restructure aimed at reaching digital audiences.

The announcement came on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the first Insiders program to be broadcast from its new Canberra studios on Sunday. The ABC’s flagship political show was filmed in the nation’s capital for the first time last weekend before a live audience at the National Press Club, attracting 589,000 viewers, according to TV measurement figures from VOZ.

In his new role, Speers will have a “bigger” presence across the ABC’s federal political coverage, joining 7.30 chief political correspondent Laura Tingle in a more pronounced role throughout the week. The expanded presence will not come with changes to official duties, Crikey understands.

“It’s terrific to have the program that’s all about the nation’s politics now based right in the centre of the action,” Speers said in a statement.

“As Australians wrestle with hugely important issues around the cost of living, housing, climate change, the Indigenous Voice, and many others, the Insiders team will be on the ground to help them navigate how the policies and politics are impacting the nation and people’s lives.”

The Insiders host joined the ABC as Barrie Cassidy’s replacement in 2019 from Sky News, where he spent the better part of two decades leading the network’s federal political coverage from Canberra.

The relocation of Insiders to Canberra marks a homecoming for Speers, too, who in 2020 relocated with his family back to Canberra from Melbourne, where Insiders had until this month been based since the program was rolled out with Cassidy as its host.

“David Speers is a hugely respected political journalist and with his Insiders responsibilities now based in Canberra full-time we have the opportunity to better utilise his vast experience during the rest of the week,” ABC News boss Justin Stevens said in a statement.

The role is expected to have at least some crossover with that of recently scratched political editor Andrew Probyn, whose exit caught press gallery journalists and politicians across Canberra off guard, and drew a swarm of criticism.

The ABC ruled out any links between its recent restructure, Probyn’s subsequent exit and the appointment of Speers to his new perch in its announcement on Wednesday. An ABC spokesperson declined to comment on possible crossover between the two roles.

“This announcement is a separate initiative to the ABC’s recent proposed changes to the Canberra bureau and across ABC News, designed to increase our capacity to serve digital as well as broadcast audiences. Consultation on those proposals is continuing,” the ABC said.

Probyn’s role as political editor was made redundant by ABC management among 120 roles across the organisation last month as part of the largest organisational shakeup seen at the broadcaster in more than five years.

The ABC’s Parliament House bureau, according to a change proposal seen by Crikey, was previously operating in an “outdated, top-heavy structure” too focused on linear television, recommending Probyn and a television editor be ousted in favour of three new digital and social content creation roles.

In a statement last month, ABC managing director David Anderson said the release of the broadcaster’s new strategy and subsequent layoffs came as a result of a reinvestment effort.

“Along with media organisations here and overseas, the ABC is operating in an environment that is subject to inflationary pressures,” Anderson said.

“We also need to increase investment in digital transformation to improve our efficiency and meet the needs of audiences.”

Will David Spears’ promotion fill the gap left by Andrew Probyn? Let us know your thoughts by writing to letters@crikey.com.au. Please include your full name to be considered for publication. We reserve the right to edit for length and clarity.