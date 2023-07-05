If Scott Morrison to a greater degree than any previous prime minister relied on royal commissions as a political management tool, was that a distortion of their real function?

If so, what is that function in a democracy? Put another way, did Morrison simply reveal what royal commissions are really all about, at least federally?

Take the Aboriginal deaths in custody royal commission established by the Hawke government, considered groundbreaking in addressing a complex and devastating system that killed Indigenous people. Regardless of the debate about how many of its recommendations have since been implemented, it’s tragically clear they have had little effect.