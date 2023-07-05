Cracks are appearing in the public health lobby’s support for new bans on vaping — revealing that, even in a notoriously prohibitionist sector, there is concern the Albanese government’s ridiculous “crackdown” on e-cigarettes simply won’t work.

After railing against the evil tobacco industry in March, Health Minister Mark Butler used the budget to announce a plan to “stamp out vaping”, costing hundreds of millions of dollars. He promised to stop the import of non-prescription vapes, reduce the use of flavours and colours, ban single-use vapes, and force them to be packaged like pharmaceuticals.

It’s a doubling down on existing regulation, which restricts vape accessibility to prescriptions and, outside of Tasmania, criminalises — complete with threats of massive fines and jail — adults who use vapes without a prescription, as well as retailers who sell them.