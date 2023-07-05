The demand for legal advice will soar as affected parties figure out how to interpret and work with the numerous legislative amendments likely to be passed before the end of the year. Lawyers will get rich, some unionists and workers stand to gain, but many firms and individuals will be adversely affected by what Employment and Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke misleadingly describes as closing loopholes.

So predicts Judith Sloan in a piece in The Australian titled “Get ready for a lawyers’ picnic as IR changes kick in”. This is in response to Labor’s “same job, same pay” reforms, aimed at stopping employers from using sub-contracting arrangements to drive down their wages bill.

Sloan is not the only one worried about Labor’s plans. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton told Parliament last November, “The government said it would support workers and that it would work to support all Australians — instead it will sacrifice them at the altar of unionism”.