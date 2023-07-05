Indonesian diplomats have raised concerns about AUKUS destablising its region, yet the country appears on track to sign a defence cooperation agreement with its neighbour Australia. What’s going on?

“This is part of a kind of hedging game strategy that they are playing,” Australian National University Indonesian politics scholar Greg Fealy told Crikey. “They don’t want to be doing anything that alienates China, which is by far Indonesia’s biggest trading partner and investor … But they also don’t want to be completely beholden to it.”

It’s a geopolitical balancing act that goes back to the 1950s and 1960s, when Indonesia was a founding partner in the so-called Non-Aligned Movement of nations staying outside the two superpower blocs of the Cold War (which, by the way, was one of the original meanings of the term “third world”: nations unaligned with either of the two superpowers).