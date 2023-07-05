After a brief working visit to Australia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo returns to Jakarta with a substantial farewell gift: easier visa rules for Indonesian business travellers.

Indonesia has long chafed at visa inequality. Australians travelling to Indonesia enjoy $50 visas on arrival, but Indonesians coming to Australia usually have to fork out three to four times as much for a visa and may have to submit to a medical examination beforehand.

Dozens of other nations allow Indonesians to visit without visas, or offer them on arrival. Australia’s prickly requirements have been an irritant for our Pacific neighbour, sometimes seen by the Muslim-majority giant to the north as a signal of Australia’s suspicion and distrust.