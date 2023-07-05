Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will surely be relieved his Indonesian counterpart — and biking buddy — Joko Widodo has been able to leave the country without too much incident.

In contrast, during the stadium tour visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May, Albanese was repeatedly questioned about whether he intended to “stand up” to Modi over his human rights record. Documents released in response to a freedom of information request from Crikey show the government had anticipated these questions, but from what we can see, Albanese didn’t refer to his reading material much.

We’d be willing to bet that the phrase “biggest democracy in the world” is somewhere in the decent chunk of the talking points document that it was for some reason deemed necessary to redact. He said it several times during the interviews with Sunrise’s David Koch, Today‘s Karl Stefanovic and the ABC’s Michael Rowland when the issue came up.