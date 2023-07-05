The ABC will try to address its struggle to retain Indigenous staff and employees from diverse backgrounds and get more diverse candidates in front of hiring managers as part of its diversity and inclusion plans for the next three years.

The commitment was made in a three-year “Diversity, inclusion and belonging plan” released by the ABC on Tuesday, a little over a month after managing director David Anderson and news boss Justin Stevens were criticised for failing to adequately supportΩ Q+A host Stan Grant over racially charged attacks.

Anderson said the ambitions outlined in the plan build on the “strong foundation for diversity” already in place at the ABC, and lauded the broadcaster’s progress in recent years: “But there is more to do.”