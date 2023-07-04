Traditional Owners have bypassed the Northern Territory government and called on the federal environment minister to listen to them and revoke Australia’s largest fresh groundwater licence in the remote central Australian community of Ali Curung.

“I just couldn’t sit and wait around because there was nothing happening. I really needed to get support to my community,” Kaytetye Warlpiri woman Maureen Nampijinpa O’Keefe told Crikey.

“The thing is, this water extraction, it’s just too much. This is a free licence that the NT government just gave away without even consulting the TOs [Traditional Owners]. I really want her [Plibersek] to listen.”